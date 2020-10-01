CT lawmakers pass pro-consumer ‘Take Back the Grid’ bill in Special Session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Senate passed the “Take Back the Grid” bill during day-three of the legislative Special Session Thursday.

In a unanimous vote 35-0, lawmakers passed the pro-consumer utility reform bill that creates a performance-based system to determine rates.

The bill allows the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to hit the utility companies with penalties of 10% or more if customers are without power for more than 48 hours after an emergency like extreme weather.

Over the summer, the state was slammed by multiple severe storms. Most residents did not have power back in their homes or businesses for days, and, for some, weeks.

It also allows consumers to get money for losses in the most recent storms and if needed take the utilities to civil court.

The bill includes actions against all utilities including electric, gas, water, and telecommunication companies.

In a post on Twitter, Attorney General William Tong called on Eversource and UI to immediately compensate CT families following the passage of the bill.

CT families pay way too much for their utilities and get far too little in return.



I commend the Connecticut General Assembly for this strong pro-consumer measure. — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) October 1, 2020