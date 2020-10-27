CT lawmakers react to Senate confirmation of Coney Barrett to SCOTUS

In this Oct. 13, 2020, photo, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett answers questions from Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, during the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

(WTNH) — The Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime appointment in the Supreme Court of the United States Monday. The vote landed mostly on party lines. Now, Democratic lawmakers for Connecticut are speaking out.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is a member of the Judiciary Committee, released a statement following the confirmation calling the vote a “clear and present danger of a humanitarian, moral, and constitutional crisis.”

There is a clear and present danger of a humanitarian, moral, and constitutional crisis, as the Supreme Court shifts radically to the right and prepares to strike down laws vital to health and American values. Americans across the country are scared and saddened tonight. Families with sick children are scared they won’t be able to pay for their health care if the Affordable Care Act is struck down. Women are scared the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and punish them for their decisions about when and whether to have children. Gay couples are scared that their loving relationships will no longer be protected by law. And all Americans should be scared of a Supreme Court that would supplant the electoral will of the people with the votes of Republican-appointed justices. To every person who is worried about what your future looks like under this Supreme Court: I will never stop fighting for you. Breaking the rules and norms to appoint activist judges who legislate from the bench – and overturn laws supported by elected legislators – is undemocratic and unacceptable. Keep on standing up and speaking out.” – Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Chris Murphy, who – like Blumenthal – has been an outspoken critic of the decision to fill the open SCOTUS seat left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the next presidential inauguration, called the confirmation a weaponization of the courts by the Republicans.

Republicans just accomplished what they’ve been trying to do for years: weaponize the courts to accomplish their hugely unpopular agenda that they couldn’t get done in Congress. The first step is to take health care away from millions of Americans in a case that will be seen by the Supreme Court in just over two weeks. Judge Barrett will now be seated on the Court in time to hear Trump and congressional Republicans’ lawsuit to eradicate the Affordable Care Act and end protections for 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions, creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the middle of a global health pandemic. And next on the chopping block, it is clear, is a woman’s right to choose, gun violence prevention measures, and campaign finance reform. I am both infuriated and devastated on behalf of our country.” – Senator Chris Murphy (CT-D)

Coney Barrett was confirmed by a 52-48 vote. She is set to be sworn in later Monday evening.