CT lawmakers say healing of divided nation begins with bipartisan reflection, Wednesday’s peaceful transition of power

(WTNH) — As all eyes turn ahead to the pomp and circumstance of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration there is a bigger message; achieving the peaceful transition of power and healing a nation.

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) tells News 8, “many people who voted for Donald Trump are law-abiding, respectful people. And the rioters were a sub-set.”

Senator Chris Murphy added, “as messy as it will be – Wednesday is very significant because it signals a transition, a new beginning.”

The chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and a divided electorate are a wake up call.

RELATED: Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

“We need to rid the country of the cancer of people who would commit violence for their beliefs,” Congressman Himes said. He added, both political parties need to do some soul searching.

“When you offer a man up like Joe Biden who’s experienced, empathetic, and 74-million people say ‘no thank you, we’ll take Donald Trump,’ my party would be crazy not to reflect on that.”

Elected officials say healing also involves republicans.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal includes the reflection on whether President Trump should be impeached for a second time: “I think the republicans will look in their hearts and in the mirror.”

All say both sides will have to come together to protect people in the pandemic both physically and economically.

In light of the current political climate, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) says things on Capitol Hill will change.

Rep. DeLauro admits, “That’s so sad that public access may be forever curtailed.”

RELATED: ‘This is domestic terrorism’: CT delegation give updates of violent protests, security breach from inside U.S. Capitol

Rep. Delauro says guests will no longer be allowed access to certain areas of Congress like they used to, including her grandchildren who witnessed her first swearing-in more than 20 years ago.

“They were up at the Dias when the speaker was calling up the children to come forward. Three of my grandchildren were there.” DeLauro added, “My mom was in the gallery when I was first elected. Senator Dodd was on the floor because he had that privilege.”

The privilege of public service is not taken lightly by any of these lawmakers. They’re hopeful for our nation and say it starts with Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

Rep. John Larson (CT-01) reminds everyone, “It’s a great moment for the nation, a peaceful transition to behold.”