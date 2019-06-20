Politics

CT lawmakers urge Senate to vote on gun legislation

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 04:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:47 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A push to cut down on the number of gun-related deaths in Connecticut is set for Thursday.      

U.S. Senators Blumenthal and Murphy, along with several other lawmakers, are expected to hold a news conference on Thursday urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring up gun legislation previously passed by the House. 

Related: Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law

The bill would require universal background checks. 

The CDC estimates that 100 people die in the U.S. Every day from firearm-related injuries.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center