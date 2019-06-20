CT lawmakers urge Senate to vote on gun legislation

(WTNH) - A push to cut down on the number of gun-related deaths in Connecticut is set for Thursday.

U.S. Senators Blumenthal and Murphy, along with several other lawmakers, are expected to hold a news conference on Thursday urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring up gun legislation previously passed by the House.

The bill would require universal background checks.

The CDC estimates that 100 people die in the U.S. Every day from firearm-related injuries.

