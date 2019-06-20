CT lawmakers urge Senate to vote on gun legislation
(WTNH) - A push to cut down on the number of gun-related deaths in Connecticut is set for Thursday.
U.S. Senators Blumenthal and Murphy, along with several other lawmakers, are expected to hold a news conference on Thursday urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring up gun legislation previously passed by the House.
Related: Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law
The bill would require universal background checks.
The CDC estimates that 100 people die in the U.S. Every day from firearm-related injuries.
