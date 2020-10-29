 

CT leaders to call for more federal funding to support mental health services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some Connecticut leaders are pushing for better mental health funding during this pandemic.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Rosa DeLauro, and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are heading to Continuum of Care in New Haven.

The facility recently received a large grant from the federal government through the ‘Cares Act.’ They will be looking at how local facilities can benefit from government money to provide better mental health care during this difficult time.

The tour of that facility begins Thursday morning at 10:15 a.m.

