CT legislator under fire for comments about Asian Americans, discrimination during public hearing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Connecticut legislator is taking some heat for comments he made about Asian Americans and discrimination during a public hearing Monday night.

All of this back-and-forth happened 8 p.m. in a legislative planning and development committee hearing. The Greenwich Housing Director was asked about the town’s affordable housing policy. He reported to the committee 37% of the town was minority. That’s when state representative Mike Winkler of Vernon launched into the discriminatory comments.

“You count Asian and other minorities that aren’t discriminated against,” said State Rep. Mike Winkler, (D) Vernon.

As you can imagine the Asian American members of this committee were immediately upset. State Representative Kim Fiorello confronted Rep. Winkler. Not in the meeting was State Senator Tony Hwang who was told about the comments. Hwang logged onto the meeting and strongly admonished his colleague for the insensitive comments.

“Rep. Winkler, I know we’re not supposed to address the body, but let me be clear: racism against any group, Black, Latino, asian, religion, orientation, disability is not acceptable,” said Hwang.

“Based on your race, sex, color, etc. cannot be violated. Racism does exist in the heart’s of people, absolutely for sure. And the current exchange that happened in this call is the perfect example of that,” said State Sen. Kim Fiorello, (R) Greenwich.

“Blacks have suffered the most. Every immigrant group that has come in has risen through and above the Blacks. While other immigrant groups, one after the other, the Polish, the Irish, whatever, came in and rose up, Blacks have always been at the bottom and remain there,” said Winkler.

“I’m disappointed in not just the comments made by Representative Winkler, but also his failure to immediately acknowledge the impact of his appalling attempt to minimize the historical discrimination and bias against Asian Americans in our country,” said State Rep. Vin Candelora, House (R) Minority Leader.

In a painful year, this opens up wounds but a chance for conversation.