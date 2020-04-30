CT officials call on Lamont to consider mail-in voting for August primary election

(WTNH) — On Thursday, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is holding a virtual news conference in a push for mail-in voting.

Right now, it’s scary just to go to the grocery store. If people are scared to go vote in upcoming elections, it would mean dramatically lower turnout. How do you change that? Let folks vote by mail.

That will be the message of a conference call later Thursday. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says it is going to be a diverse group of leaders from across the state calling on Governor Lamont to allow upcoming elections to be held by mail, just like this week’s Ohio presidential primary was.

Joe Biden won and about a million and a half people voted after the state lifted restrictions on who could get an absentee ballot. That’s exactly what would have to happen in Connecticut. The other way to go is to do what Wisconsin did with its presidential primary a few weeks ago.

Republicans blocked efforts to postpone it, so people had to vote in person and dozens who went to the polls have now tested positive for COVID-19. This does come down to party politics, as voting in person would mean lower voter turnout, which usually favors Republicans. So across the country, we will see this same fight. Here in Connecticut, the state has already postponed the presidential primary until June 2. The local primaries are scheduled for August 11 right now.

And of course the general election is November 3rd.