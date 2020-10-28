CT officials set safety measures to ensure Election Day security

Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is one week away and here in Connecticut, steps are being taken to ensure a safe and secure election.

Connecticut’s Secretary of the State, Denise Merrill, said they began thinking about this year’s election a few months ago. She said, during the coronavirus pandemic, they didn’t want voters choosing between voting and their health. Because of this, all voters are eligible to vote absentee this year.

“I want to assure people, if you’re voting by absentee, your vote is secure,” said Denise Merrill, Connecticut’s Secretary of the State.

Secretary Merrill also reiterated all votes will be counted. “There was a recent survey that showed something like 60% of the Connecticut people think if they file an absentee ballot, it won’t necessarily get counted,” said Merrill. “That’s false.”

Some of these concerns stem from President Donald Trump. Senator Richard Blumenthal read one of the president’s tweets aloud during a news conference in New Haven on Tuesday.

“Big problems and discrepancy with mail-in ballot,” read Senator Blumenthal. “Must have a total by November 3.” He added, “That is false and reprehensible.”

Senator Chris Murphy said it could take some time before we know the results. “We may know the winner of the Presidential race on election night, but we may not because there are several states that don’t start counting absentee ballots or mail-in votes until that night,” explained Senator Murphy.

As far as voters’ health and safety, Secretary Merrill also outlined what measures are in place at polling places. She said polls will be cleaned and sanitized. Voters are also being reminded to wear their masks and practice social distancing.