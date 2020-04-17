CT’s presidential primary rescheduled for August 11, Gov. Lamont says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced Connecticut’s Democratic primary has been rescheduled to August 11.

The primary was originally postponed from April 28 to June 2 because of COVID-19.

“In an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping health a top priority, and in coordination w/ @SOTSMerrill, I am going to order CT’s presidential primary rescheduled to August 11,” he said in a tweet.

This will align it w/ our other federal, state and local primaries already scheduled on that date — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 17, 2020

Secretary of State Denise Merrill told News 8 it was originally moved for the safety of Connecticut residents.

“It’s being delayed for your benefit, people, for the voters,” Merrill explained. “Because we want to make sure that everyone has the ability to vote, safely, freely, and fairly.”

On Friday, she said: “I support the governor’s decision to move the primary to August 11 to coincide with our state and federal primary. This date change will allow us to make it easier to protect the health and safety of voters and local election officials, prepare for the anticipated increase in demand for absentee ballots, save towns money, and let voters make their voices heard in the presidential primary process, all by holding one primary instead of two.”

Lamont said the new date will align it with other federal, state and local primaries already scheduled on that date.

“To protect the health and safety of voters, poll workers, and the most vulnerable populations, it just makes most sense to extend the date out to August,” Lamont said. “I appreciate the continued contact with Secretary Merrill, as well as all of our town clerks and registrars who’ve worked with us each step of the way through this crisis to respond and make necessary adjustments.”