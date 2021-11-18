CT Reappointment Commission approves new statewide House district map

(WTNH) – A unanimous, bipartisan decision was made on Thursday on the state’s new House District map. The Connecticut Reapportionment Commission made some district changes in some towns.

Every decade, the state has to redraw the map for the state legislature and Congress based on the latest census numbers. The work isn’t done yet. They still need to redraw Senate and Congressional lines.

They have until November 30 to do that. If they don’t get it by then, the state Supreme Court has to approve an extension.