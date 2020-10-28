CT Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano not seeking re-election

(WTNH) — The youngest and longest-serving state Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano tells News 8 he will not be seeking reelection.
On Tuesday, Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano tells News 8 that “it’s time for a new challenge” and will not be seeking reelection. No other information has been released.
Democratic State Party Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo responded, “I wish JR well. But let’s keep our focus on the election that matters to all Americans, the one on November 3.”
