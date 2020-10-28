 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

CT Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano not seeking re-election

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The youngest and longest-serving state Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano tells News 8 he will not be seeking reelection.

On Tuesday, Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano tells News 8 that “it’s time for a new challenge” and will not be seeking reelection. No other information has been released.

Democratic State Party Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo responded, “I wish JR well. But let’s keep our focus on the election that matters to all Americans, the one on November 3.”

This is breaking news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss