CT Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano not seeking re-election

(WTNH) — The youngest and longest-serving state Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano tells News 8 he will not be seeking reelection.

Update: @CTDems Chair Nancy DiNardo: “I wish JR well. But let’s keep our focus on the election that matters to all Americans, the one on November 3.” @TheBigChezy announced he will not seek re-election. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport #CTPolitics — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) October 28, 2020

