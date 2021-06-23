CT Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will not run for re-election

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced that she will not run for re-election.

In an announcement made on Wednesday morning, Merrill stated:

Serving three terms as your Secretary of the State has been the honor of my life…I’m so proud of what we have accomplished together during my past three terms. I came into this office in 2011 with a promise to update and modernize the office with new technology and new ideas. I wanted to make sure that Connecticut’s election system reflected our modern world and not 18th century Connecticut when it was designed. I wanted to make it easier for businesses to register and do business in the state, and to access business filings online. We made it easier for Connecticut citizens to register to vote by setting up online voter registration, Election Day Registration, and Automatic Voter Registration through the DMV, and now beyond. I am proud to say that we have done all that and more over this past decade.

This year has marked the 13th year of Merrill holding an elected office. Merrill began her career in 1991, serving on the Mansfield Board of Education.