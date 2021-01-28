CT Secretary of the State pushes for expanded early voting

(WTNH) — The 2020 General Election has come and gone, and while it was our biggest exposure to expanded mail-in and early voting, that idea could be here to stay.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill spoke Thursday about Connecticut’s statutes pertaining to early and absentee voting. Connecticut is one of only a handful of states that prevent voters from casting ballots before election day without an excuse.

“I think it’s time for Connecticut to move from the most restrictive state in the country to one of the states that makes sure every voter can participate without unnecessary barriers to voting,” Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State.

The idea seems to have support in Connecticut. In poll results released by the Secretary of the State’s office, 79 percent of Connecticut voters support allowing voters to choose early voting. Eighteen percent oppose the idea while three percent weren’t sure. Those results were reportedly consistent across gender, age, and race.