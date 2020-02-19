CT state treasurer taking action for “responsible gun policy”

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s state treasurer is taking action on Tuesday against gun companies with a plan to divest money away from them and is calling it “responsible gun policy.”

To understand why this could impact every taxpayer in the state, you need to understand what the state treasurer does. Essentially, he is the state’s financial adviser and helps decided where to invest your tax money.

With that in mind, State Treasurer Sean Wooden and the Investment Advisory Council, or IAC, will vote on this what is called “responsible gun policy.”

State Rep. David Wilson told The Hartford Courant, “The Treasurer has a fiduciary responsibility to the people of Connecticut to find the best investments and earn the most return on our investments, not to intimidate companies to benefit his personal policy beliefs.” @WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) February 19, 2020

Wooden is saying it’s not socially or fiscally responsible to invest in gun companies anymore. If it’s voted through, it would do three things:

First, divest. It takes $30 million out of the state pension fund away from five gun companies. Secondly, it forces banks who work with the treasurer to disclose their policies when it comes to guns. Lastly, it states they will consider those politics when it comes to working with those banks.

Advocates will be by his side on Tuesday as they take the vote, like Guilford’s Kristin Song whose son Ethan accidentally shot and killed himself two years ago.

Now, critics of the bill have said he has a fiduciary responsibility to the people of Connecticut to find the best investments, not to push his personal policy beliefs.

