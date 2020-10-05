CT Trump campaign officials talk impact of the president’s COVID-19-related hospitalization on campaign locally

(WTNH) — President Donald Trump revealed his positive COVID-19 diagnosis Friday causing a whirlwind of questions. He is now tasked to beat a potentially-deadly disease less than 30 days out of the election. His condition raising questions about the future of the campaign trail.

According to the president, he and First Lady Melania Trump are being treated and are recovering well. Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center less than 24 hours after revealing he tested positive with the virus.

Sunday is Day 3 of his treatment in the hospital. He has been tweeting about his status and thanking the doctors and nurses for their work in his treatment.

Sunday, News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira spoke with Trump’s campaign leaders here in Connecticut to answer questions about next steps.

Connecticut officials with the Trump 2020 reelection campaign tell News 8, while CT is not a battleground state, their message does not change. But there is concern for the president’s health so close to the election.

“Here in CT, we are not a targeted state so having a presidential visit, a vice-presidential visit is not in the cards for us so our campaign style has not stopped,” explained Jeff Santopeitro, the Trump CT Campaign Coordinator. “We’re getting our signs out to our towns. They’re up in different towns. Phone calls are being made.”

Honorary Chairperson for CT Trump Campaign Rep. Anthony D’Amelio says the president’s condition does raise concern for what the next month will look like leading up to Election Day.

Rep. D’Amelio told News 8, “Our concern is, our president does well on the stump when he’s out in public having his rallies, and with 30 days to go it’s a concern that, you know, if he’s not out there, you know, how will people feel? Will his message resonate? Which I think it will but it is a concern for him to go through this with less than a month to go for the election.”

Though a worrying thought, campaign officials in CT say the president’s diagnosis – if nothing else – reaffirms the very real threat of COVID-19.

Rep. D’Amelio added, “If the president can contract it, then we are all vulnerable…Our president – not just Trump, but all presidents, – pretty much live in a bubble. They are so protected and I’ve had the honor of being in the presence of presidents and what it takes for you to be in the room with the president, the security, what you have to go through, it’s a disease that is on the forefront with the president getting it.”

Campaign officials say the messaging doesn’t change the direction of the campaign efforts less than 30 days from Election Day.

“I know we’re a blue state but there’s a lot of red out there a lot and it’s showing on boat parades and motorcade parades,” said Santopeitro.

Now, the campaign officials here in CT also mentioned they have a virtual ‘Get Well Card’ that’s available for folks to sign.

We reached out to the state director here in CT for the Joe Biden campaign. We were directed to his previous remarks where he wished the president and first lady a quick and full recovery.