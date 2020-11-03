CT voter turnout on track to shatter previous records

Conn. (WTNH) — Voter turnout in Connecticut seems to be on track to shatter previous voting records, according to the Secretary of the State.

In some places, voters waited in line for hours. Others, only a few minutes.

In a press conference Tuesday at noon, Secretary Denise Merrill reported, “As of right now, it looks like statewide almost 50% of the voters have voted. If you combine that with the 25% of the voters that voted absentee, you’re looking at something like 75% already and it’s only noon. That is the typical turnout in a presidential election is about 75% of the registered voters. So clearly people are voting and voting in big numbers.”

When asked if voting numbers like this had ever been seen that this point during an Election Day, Secretary Merrill said, “No.”

“In 2016 the total turn out was about 75%. Now, of course, we have the biggest number of registered voters we’ve ever had, and a lot of them registered not long ago. So we’re up over 2.3 million. That’s a couple of hundred thousand more than we usually have…It just tells you we’re going to have a very large turnout.”

When asked if she thinks the state could see north of 80% of voter turnout she said, “You know, I hate making those predictions and I’ve been really cautious…I was kind of saying ‘Man, maybe 80%,’ but I don’t know. Looking at these numbers and looking at these polling places could be more than that.”

“Nobody’s apathetic, this year, that’s for sure,” Secretary Merrill said.

She went on to say they have had very few problems at the polls: “I think all of our planning is paying off.”

As of 3:30 p.m. in New Britain, voter turnout is already at 54% including absentee ballots, according to Mayor Erin Stewart.

As of 4 p.m., the City of Derby reports 66.49% voter turnout. That includes absentee and in-person voters.

Secretary Merrill is expected to report further updated around 6:30 p.m.