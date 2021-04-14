CT Washington delegation endorses Pres. Biden’s declaration to pull troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11

(WTNH) — Saying the war in Afghanistan was never meant to be a multigenerational undertaking, President Joe Biden formally announced his decision to end America’s longest war.

Wednesday, Pres. Biden said American troops will leave Afghanistan Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

RELATED: ‘It’s time to end America’s longest war’: Biden details timeline to pull troops from Afghanistan

Throughout the day, members of Connecticut’s Washington D.C. delegation came out in support of the move.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (CT-D) endorsed the decision saying the threat that Al Queda poses today is not what it was 20 years ago.

“’Just a little more time.’ That’s become the rinse-and-repeat phrase of the Afghanistan hawks. But to stay any longer is really, let’s be honest, a decision to stay forever. And that is something that the American people do not support,” Sen. Murphy said.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03-D) in her statement called on the sacrifice of American soldiers in the war over the last two decades.

I applaud President Biden’s announcement today to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The American military presence in Afghanistan has spanned 20 years and thousands of brave American men and women have perished in what has been the longest war in our history. Through our troops’ service, sacrifice, and dedication, they have accomplished the original mission that they were given. Al Qaeda has been severely weakened in Afghanistan, and Osama Bin Laden—the perpetrator of the horrific September 11th attacks—was brought to justice. I have called on previous administrations to bring our troops home because neither they nor the American people signed up for an endless war, and Congress has not authorized such activity, as is our constitutional duty. Today’s announcement comes at the conclusion of a vigorous review of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan conducted by President Biden, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. I am confident that the Biden Administration’s plan will succeed and provide the critical oversight, in conjunction with Congress, to ensure the work we have accomplished in Afghanistan remains in place for years to come.” – Rep. DeLauro

DeLauro voted against the Iraq War in 2002 and has voted for the repeal of the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations of Use of Military Force (AUMFs). She traveled to Afghanistan in 2011, 2016, and 2018.

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02-D) released a statement on the president’s decision, too, pointing to the proposed timeline:

“President Biden’s plan, which modifies the May 1 Trump departure date to September 11, will bring to an end 20 years of valiant service by our military to protect our homeland. The timeline laid out by the Biden Administration allows for the planning and logistics necessary to safely end military intervention and to broker a power-sharing agreement that reduces the violence that has scarred Afghanistan for far too long. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure a successful execution of this plan.”

Congressman John Larson (CT-01-D) released the following statement in support of the president’s decision:

“An endless war is not the solution for Afghanistan or our troops. Our men and women in uniform have bravely served our country. Service members and their families have sacrificed far too much. This truly a historic change of course. I applaud President Biden’s decision to responsibly bring all of our troops home and look forward to working with the Administration to also repeal the 2001 Authorization of Use of Military Force that has kept our troops deployed around the world.

Larson voted against the Iraq War in 2002 and has called for the repeal of the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations of Use of Military Force (AUMFs). He traveled to Afghanistan with the late Rep. Jack Murtha in 2002.