CT’s Secretary of State reviews voter turnout across the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Secretary of State Denise Merrill spoke to News 8 on Election Night about voter turnout.

SOTS Merrill predicted about 30% turnout overall, but said she’s not surprised the turnout is lower in some locations because it always is for local elections.

SOTS said that early voting would give voters more opportunity to get ballots in. Additionally, more opportunities for election day registration would bring the voting numbers up.

Merrill said that even though there is lower turnout than she would have liked, the state has made progress. “This is the smoothest election year I’ve had in the almost 10 years I’ve been Secretary of State.”

Around 7:30p.m., Merrill tweeted out voter turnout percentages across the state:

Wallingford-25%

Warren-35.5%

Waterbury-12.7%

Waterford-24.6%

Watertown-15.9%

West Hartford-17.5%

West Haven-16%

Westbrook-33.1%

Westport-25.1%

Willington-23.3%

Wilton-17.4%

Winchester-14.8%

Windham-13.7%

Windsor-13.1%

Windsor Locks-24.5%

Wolcott-15.2%

Woodbury-22.7% — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) November 5, 2019

Norwich-15.4%

Old Lyme-36.7%

Old Saybrook-21.8%

Orange-30.1%

Oxford-27.6%

Plainfield-13.8%

Plainville-16.9%

Plymouth-14.2%

Pomfret-25.3%

Portland-26.1%

Preston-34.7%

Redding-15.6%

Rocky Hill-23%

Roxbury-13.3%

Salem-28.2%

Salisbury-22.9%

Seymour-15.5%

Sharon-25.5%

Shelton-22.3% — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) November 5, 2019

Haddam-25.6%

Hamden-15.3%

Hampton-24%

Hartford-9.8%

Hartland-14.9%

Hebron-18.6%

Kent-36.6%

Killingly-10.5%

Killingworth-36.6%

Lebanon-28.2%

Lisbon-12.9%

Litchfield-25.3%

Lyme-23.9%

Manchester-17.8%

Meriden-14.1%

Middlebury-12.6%

Middlefield-25.9%

Middletown-21.6%

Milford-20.3% — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) November 5, 2019