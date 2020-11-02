NYC, D.C. boarding up as precaution ahead of potential Election Day unrest

(WTNH) — Parts of Washington D.C. and New York City are boarding up ahead of potential unrest on Election Day.

A somber scene playing out in the U.S. capital ahead of Election Day. Parts of Washington D.C. are boarding up ahead of potential unrest.

‘Shutdown DC’ says they’re planning a peaceful event in Black Lives Matter Plaza for Election Night.

A similar situation in New York City, as well. Many businesses in the Big Apple are boarding up. Preparing for fallout after the election.

In SOHO, Tiffany’s, Louis Vuitton, and Dior are all covered up.

Police reportedly warned business owners to take precautions despite no specific threats.