Daniel Arsenault, aid to former Gov. Malloy, dies at 31

Conn. (WTNH) — The aid to former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy passed away Christmas Eve.

Daniel Arsenault, 31, of Hartford, served as the Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Office of the Governor under the Malloy administration.

President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Mark Ojakian told News 8 Wednesday – the day before his last official day as president of the system before his retirement – the passing of Arsenault is very sad and tragic.

“Dan was my assistant for the first couple of years when I was Governor Malloy’s chief of staff and was an incredible young man, hardworking, well-respected, genuine, sincere. Just an all-around nice guy,” Ojakian said. “He was a class act.”

He went on to say, “I think what people should know about Dan is…He wanted to learn and progress in his professional career. In the world of politics in Connecticut, it’s very rare to find somebody that everybody thinks highly of and actually likes and Dan was one of those people.”

During his political career, Arsenault assumed the role of Public Information Officer and the Legislative Programs Manager for the Connecticut Department of Housing. Ojakian told News 8 he facilitated the conversation between Arsenault and the commissioner to help make that connection work.

In these roles, Arsenault helped further initiatives to help provide affordable housing options for citizens in the state.

Arsenault was on the Board of Directors for Hands On Hartford, a social service non-profit that served the capital city’s challenged residents with food, housing, and health.

Most recently, Arsenault worked as a lobbyist at O’Neill and Associates.

He died peacefully on Christmas Eve after an accident.