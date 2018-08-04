Politics

Deadline fast approaching for petitioning candidates

(AP) - Political candidates attempting to petition their way onto Connecticut's general election ballot in November are running out of time to submit signatures.

The deadline for turning in the petitions for verification is Wednesday at 4 p.m. They can be submitted to the local town clerks offices, which then have two weeks to turn them in to the state. They can also be submitted to the Secretary of the State's office, but still have to be verified by the local election officials.

Oz Griebel, an independent candidate for governor, is the most high-profile petitioning candidate. He needs 7,500 signatures to appear on the ballot. More than 3,700 have been verified so far.

His campaign volunteers plan to spend the weekend collecting additional signatures to make sure there's more than enough.

