Deadline to register to vote in CT Primaries quickly approaching Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved Video

(WTNH) - News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters.

Deadlines are approaching if you plan on voting in Connecticut's Primaries this month.

Primary Day is set for Aug. 14th.

Related Content: Deadline fast approaching for petitioning candidates

To register online, you have to do it by Aug. 9th.

That's also the postmark you need if you do it by mail.

Related Content: First-of-its-kind gubernatorial forum focuses on the arts

You can also register in person until 12 noon on Aug. 12th.

It is too late to get an absentee ballot.