Deadline to register to vote in CT Primaries quickly approaching

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 11:42 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 12:35 PM EDT

Deadline to register to vote in CT Primaries quickly approaching

(WTNH) - News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters.

Deadlines are approaching if you plan on voting in Connecticut's Primaries this month.

Primary Day is set for Aug. 14th.

To register online, you have to do it by Aug. 9th.

That's also the postmark you need if you do it by mail.

You can also register in person until 12 noon on Aug. 12th.

It is too late to get an absentee ballot.

