Deadline to switch political parties is fast approaching

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Jan. 28 is the deadline for enrolled party members to switch from one political party to the other — that includes the independent party.

Voters can change their party affiliation at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or at the secretary of state’s website using an ID and email account.

March 14 is the date for absentee ballots for military and overseas voters. April 23 is the deadline for new voters, and for unaffiliated voters, to enroll in a party for voting in its primary. For new voters, mail-in applications must be postmarked, or received by the registrar of voters or voter registration agency, by this date.

For unaffiliated voters, if they are mailing in the application it needs to be received (not postmarked) by the registrar of voters by this deadline.

The in-person enrollment deadline is April 27, for new voters and unaffiliated voters enrolling in a party in person at a town hall, for voting in the primary.

Connecticut voters can register to vote online.