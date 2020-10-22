Debate between candidates for CT’s Third Congressional District kicks off tonight on News 8

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election season is upon us. While the spotlight is shining on the presidential race, a local election is drawing some heat: the race for Connecticut’s Third Congressional District.

For 29 years, Representative Rosa DeLauro has severed the district, which stretches from the Long Island Sound and New Haven, to the Naugatuck Valley and Waterbury.

Facing off against the incumbent is real estate developer Margaret Streicker and doctor Justin Paglino.

The election will be a key and critical moment for the state. Because of this, News 8 is proud to partner with the Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven to bring the candidates together for a debate, giving voters the chance to get to know their beliefs and standpoints on several crucial topics.

They will be asked for their views on education, health care, the coronavirus pandemic and other key issues facing the residents the third district.

Below is a brief summary of each candidate.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

Rosa DeLauro, 77, has represented the state’s Third Congressional District since Jan. 3, 1991.

The Democrat serves as the Co-chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee and is the Chair of the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Appropriations Subcommittee, where she oversees the United State’s investments in education, health and employment.

During her time, she has fought for families and better pay — among other things. She believes the nation needs to strengthen the economy and create good middle class jobs. She supports tax cuts for working and middle class families and fought to expand the Child Tax Credit to provide relief to millions of families.

If re-elected, she will serve her sixteenth term.

Real estate developer Margaret Streicker

Margaret Streicker is a real estate developer in Milford. The 45-year-old single mother of four is focused on safety. She believes the nation needs to help senior citizens, adding that they should never have to worry about losing Social Security or Medicare. Streicker also endorses lowering the state’s sales and income taxes.

She recently made headlines for taking a jab at DeLauro in a political ad, saying that she is “tired of politicians lining their pockets.”

If elected, she would be the seventh richest member of Congress, the Middletown Press reports.

Doctor Justin Paglino

Justin Paglino, MD, Ph.D. is running for the Congressional seat as a member of the Green Party.

He earned a medical degree from Brown University and a doctorate in virology from Yale University, where he worked as an associate research scientist in virology. In 2018, he left to become a full-time musician, music teacher and political activist.

As a doctor, the 47-year-old father of two believes strongly in affordable health care. He feels everyone should have Medicare and that all health care costs are covered, meaning no premiums, no co-pays and no deductibles.

He also favors clean energy, a fair economy and foreign policy that promotes world peace.

Paglino believes in ranked-choice voting, a system in which voters select a first, second and third choice, which would be used if no one gains a majority on the first ballot.