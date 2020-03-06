Decision on the fate of municipal aid to cities and towns to be made on Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday, March 6 is the major deadline Governor Ned Lamont gave to the legislator to make a decision about what to do about municipal aid.

This is all a result of the debate over the “T” word, as some refer to tolls here at the Capitol.

Since some lawmakers cannot even bring themselves to say the word “tolls,” Governor Ned Lamont has put his toll proposal on the back burner.

He gave the legislature until Friday to figure out how to get much needed municipal aid to cities and towns, so they can at least repair their roads, among other things. There are three options:

One is the full bonding package. That is $1.5 billion, and it covers all the usual items.

The second is a mini bonding package. That is $625 million, and it is just for the crucial stuff – mostly repairing and maintaining roads and schools.

Gov. Lamont gave until Friday for lawmakers to decide which of those they want to do, in order for that money to start flowing to cities and towns. After all, this is the time of year your local DPW has to go out and fix all the potholes formed this winter.

If lawmakers do not approve one of those two options, then there is option number three. That would mean cities and towns have to drastically raise their property taxes in order to pay for all the things usually taken care of by state aid.

So those are the stakes – Will it be a full bonding package, a mini bonding package, or will everyone house and car tax have to go up? We will see what happens in Hartford on Friday.