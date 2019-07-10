DeLauro praises U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and calls for Senate action on equal pay

(WTNH)– Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D) released a statement Wednesday calling for the Paycheck Fairness Act to become the law of the land in light of the U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup victory.

“We cannot ignore the fact that women across America are still fighting for equal pay for equal work,” said DeLauro. “Across industries and occupations – from bus drivers, news anchors and scientists to professors and even World Champion soccer players – are paid less than their male counterparts on average.”

DeLauro urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) to take up legislation on the Paycheck Fairness Act, an act which would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963 through efforts such a holding employers accountable for discriminatory pay practices and ending pay secrecy.

The House of Representatives passed the Paycheck Fairness Act earlier this year by a vote of 242-187.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) also called on McConnell to pass equal pay legislation in celebration of the U.S. women’s team victory.

What the #USWNT did was extraordinary, and they deserve to be compensated fairly.



All women need to be compensated fairly. Period.



And we ought to pay attention to this not just once every four years during the World Cup, but year-in and year-out. pic.twitter.com/gtWgiHS2PH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 8, 2019

McConnell tweeted a congratulations to the women’s team following their victory on Sunday afternoon, making no comment on equal pay legislation.

Congratulations to the @USWNT and thanks for giving Americans yet another reason to be proud over the Fourth of July weekend by bringing home the World Cup. The Senate sends our congratulations for your grit, teamwork, and talent. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 8, 2019

On Wednesday morning, the US Women’s National Soccer Team was honored with a Ticker Tape Parade in New York City.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.