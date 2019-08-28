Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand says she’s dropping out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a mental health roundtable discussion in Manchester, N.H. Gillibrand says she’s dropping out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the presidential race.

The 52-year-old, New York senator announced her decision Wednesday on Twitter as her campaign, which once looked to ride strong #MeToo credentials, was plagued by low polling and fundraising struggles.

She had failed to meet thresholds for required numbers of donors and polling to qualify for the September debate in Houston.

Today, I am ending my campaign for president.



I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.



To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton. She was vocal on curbing sexual harassment and promoting equal pay for women and family leave, making those and defending abortion rights the core of her presidential bid.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., participates in a mental health roundtable discussion with State Senator Tom Sherman, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

But Gillibrand also was the first Senate Democrat to call for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation and says that alienated donors and some voters.