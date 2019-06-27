Democratic Mayoral forum held in Hartford

8 mayoral hopefuls took the stage in Hartford Wednesday night.

The Democratic candidates for mayor faced off in a forum at the Hartford Public Library. Along them was current Mayor Luke Bronin. Former Mayor Eddie Perez was also there, trying to get his job back.

Nearly a decade ago, Perez resigned following his corruption conviction.

Perez said, “I bring the experience, the commitment, and most importantly a track record of getting the job done.”

Bronin said, “We’ve got a lot of work left to do. We’ve worked really hard over the last few years to bring our city from the brink of bankruptcy to a fragile stability.”

The forum was put on by the group, Hartford Votes.