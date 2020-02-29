Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) – Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders brought his campaign to Springfield on Friday.

His campaign said 4,750 supporters came out.

“We are going to defeat Trump, the worst president in the modern history of this country,” he said to the crowd.

RELATED: One-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Aiken ahead of Democratic Primary

It was a busy day for Sanders. He rounded out his evening here in Springfield, after a rally earlier in the day in South Carolina. Of course, South Carolina is a big focus right now because their primary takes place on Saturday.

There are new questions Friday night about how viable South Carolina is for Sanders. Nexstar and Emerson College conducted a poll, and in it, former Vice President Joe Biden had a strong lead so that could be why he’s shifting some of his focus to Massachusetts.

“I don’t like the heartbeat bill; I think Bernie would be adamant about stopping that,” said supporter Sarah Roberts.

However, the crowd wasn’t just full of Sanders supporters.

Scott Suse, who supports President Donald Trump, said he came to the rally to “see what he has to say…more about the issues.”

Some Republicans privately believe Sanders’ grassroots support and devotion to the working class makes his so-called revolution formidable.

Sanders leads the delegate count heading into South Carolina’s primary. Right behind him is former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

After Saturday’s vote, the Democratic field could shift, but it all comes down to Super Tuesday, March 3.