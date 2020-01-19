Closings
There are currently 17 active closings. Click for more details.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard wins push-up contest while campaigning in New Hampshire

Politics

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, NH (CNN) — 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard won a contest in New Hampshire Thursday….but not a voting contest, a push-up contest.

Gabbard posted on Twitter that she was challenged to a push-up contest at a town hall Thursday by a member of the audience while campaigning in Manchester.

It hasn’t been the best week for the representative from Hawaii, who failed to qualify for Tuesday’s debate.

The push-up contest may have actually originated from 77-year-old Joe Biden. Dem. candidate Biden famously challenged an Iowa voter to a push-up contest last year when the man questioned Biden’s age in relation to his ability to be President.

Gabbard is 38, half the age of Biden.

As an active member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, she kept in shape. She is the first female Combat Veteran to ever run for President.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss