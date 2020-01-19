Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard wins push-up contest while campaigning in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH (CNN) — 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard won a contest in New Hampshire Thursday….but not a voting contest, a push-up contest.

Gabbard posted on Twitter that she was challenged to a push-up contest at a town hall Thursday by a member of the audience while campaigning in Manchester.

I got challenged to a fun push-up contest at my town hall yesterday! pic.twitter.com/0QfdNB9sV7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 17, 2020

It hasn’t been the best week for the representative from Hawaii, who failed to qualify for Tuesday’s debate.

The push-up contest may have actually originated from 77-year-old Joe Biden. Dem. candidate Biden famously challenged an Iowa voter to a push-up contest last year when the man questioned Biden’s age in relation to his ability to be President.

Gabbard is 38, half the age of Biden.

As an active member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, she kept in shape. She is the first female Combat Veteran to ever run for President.