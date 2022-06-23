NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Democrats made their case Thursday to the Democratic National Committee for an early primary in the state.

As of now, the state’s primary date is set for the last Tuesday in April of Presidential years.

“Presidential primary season traditionally focuses enormous attention on a handful of states in January and February, and by the time Connecticut voters go to the polls in April, most of the decisions about the field have been made,” said Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo. “Connecticut has a rich, diverse population, and a geography that makes campaigning statewide manageable, and there is no reason why our voters should not play a more direct role in Presidential politics.”

The application for Connecticut is one of 17 finalists chosen to make a presentation in-person this week. The DNC is expected to pick four or five states from among that group, according to Connecticut Democrats.

“Connecticut has long been a microcosm of the American population, and is an ideal setting for a Presidential primary,” Congressman Jim Himes told the Selection Committee. “Our state is both diverse and compact, providing Presidential candidates with the opportunity to directly interact with voters in vibrant cities, picturesque rural towns, and farmlands, located just minutes apart.”

Stephanie Thomas, the Democratic endorsed candidate for Secretary of the State, said an early Presidential primary in the state would give candidates and voters the chance to engage in person.

If chosen by the Democratic National Committee, Connecticut would change the primary date through legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.