CT Democrats, Republicans hold virtual watch parties as Pres. Trump, Biden face off during first debate

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Watch parties for Tuesday’s presidential debate are being held virtually this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

The group Biden for President Connecticut held a virtual phone bank, where volunteers made calls to battleground states, ahead of the debate. Before the phone bank began, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin addressed those watching online.

“We have had the government at its best, and right now, we have government at its worse,” said Bronin. “We have the chance to change that.”

Later in the night, the group also held a virtual watch party. Governor Ned Lamont was among those who spoke.

“Who is the person? Is he a decent person? Someone who understands me? Someone who understands my values? Those are the values you’re looking for in this debate.”

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Republican Party encouraged supporters to check out its Facebook page.

The group shared a link, pointing their followers to where and how they can watch.

Universities also planned events, including at Quinnipiac University. News 8 spoke with two students, ahead of the event.

“I encourage anybody — no matter what your beliefs are, no matter what your level of interest in politics are — to get involved,” said Ryan Miller, a graduate student at Quinnipiac University.

Summer Perratti, a junior at Quinnipiac University, took part in the virtual event.

“Part of my job is looking at everything I’ve studied so far when it comes to campaign strategy and political analysis and applying that to tonight’s debate,” she explained. “I’m hoping this will generate a conversation that’s necessary to have.”

At the University of Connecticut, UConn College Republicans held a meeting prior to the debate. Following their meeting, they held a Zoom watch party.