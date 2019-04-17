Politics

Democrats subpoena president's accounting firm, lender

(WTNH) - Democrats in congress are ramping up their fight to see President Trump's personal and business financial records.

Subpoenas have been issued to several financial institutions, including the President's accounting firm and his longtime lender, Deutsche Bank.

Democrats say they're looking into if there were any conflicts of interest or improper financial moves.

The President's son, Eric Trump, calls the subpoenas "an unprecedented abuse of power."

