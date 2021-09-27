Despite push, juvenile crime issue will not be addressed in this special session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite calls from some lawmakers, this special session will not address the growing issue of juvenile crime.

Safe Streets held a rally Monday afternoon outside the Capitol in Hartford asking for a special session to address juvenile crime. This after half-a-dozen broad daylight carjackings in the Greater Hartford area. They want consequences on top of rehabilitation for juveniles.

To look beyond the headline of the story of crime in the suburbs, we wanted to find out what has changed in the juvenile system.

Under Governor Dannel Malloy’s administration, lawmakers raised the juvenile age from 16 to 18, allowing juveniles to stay in the juvenile system longer. They also lowered the maximum juvenile sentence from 36 months to 18 months. The biggest problem, according to representative Pat Callahan – who was in the Probation Department for more than 20 years – is that juveniles are being released from the court system and not being held so they return to the streets to commit more crimes.

Rep. Pat Callahan (R – Danbury) explained, “Someone violated probation for a serious offense. And they go to court and come back and nothing happens to them. Word spreads like wildfire on the street that there’s not going to be any consequences for what you do, and that’s where are now in Connecticut.”

And keep in mind, the juvenile system is closed to the public because offenders are underage. So that means no one really knows what happens except the judge, the prosecutor, the parents, and the juvenile offender when they go to court.