DiNardo nominated for CT Democrats Chair as Wyman steps down

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Democratic Party has announced that Nancy Wyman, Former Lt. Governor and Chair of the CT Democrats, will step down as chair.

The Party said Governor Lamont asked former state party chair, Nancy DiNardo, to take over the role.

Wyman has been chair for 18 months and will step down effective June 10. She says she’s ‘ready for change.’

“I’ve had an amazing career in Connecticut politics and it has been an honor to continue to serve as party chairman. I am grateful to Governor Lamont for giving me this opportunity, but it is time for me to step back from day to day operations,” Wyman said in a press release. “This is an extraordinary election year, and I hope to continue to support the party by stepping into Nancy DiNardo’s role on the DNC.”

The swap of leadership roles is awaiting approval from the 72-member Democratic State Central Committee.

Both Wyman and DiNardo are members of the Democratic National Committee.

This is a developing story.