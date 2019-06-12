Donald Trump Jr. expected to appear before Senate panel for 2nd time
(ABC News) - The president's eldest son and namesake is expected to return to Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning for testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
In May, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to appear before the panel for a closed session, limited in scope and time after the Republican-led committee issued a subpoena for his testimony.
Wednesday's hearing will mark the fourth time lawmakers have summoned Trump Jr. to the Hill since his father took office and the second time he's sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee, with whom he met for more than nine hours in December 2017.
In the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller's now-closed investigation, several congressional panels are marching forward with their own probes into Russian meddlingduring the 2016 campaign.
While the nature of the Senate Intelligence Committee's request for Trump Jr.'s testimonyremains unknown, the decision by its Republican chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, to subpoena the president's son was met with sharp criticism from conservatives in the upper chamber.
Last month, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., went so far as to suggest that Trump Jr. ought to ignore the subpoena.
"If I were his lawyer, I wouldn't put him back into this circus. The freak show in the House -- I'm not going to let it come to the Senate," Graham told ABC News in May. "We gave Mueller two years and [35] million dollars -- it's over for me."
A source close to Trump Jr. said last month that he is "incredibly appreciative to the members that went to bat for him and he will return the favor come the 2020 campaign."
Responding to reports of the subpoena last month, President Donald Trump said he was "surprised" by the move.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Wallingford crossing guard sends kids off to summer vacation with a wave
- Middletown plans first-ever Pride parade festival
- Groups and town of Stratford organizing festival to raise money to rebuild Shakespeare Theatre
- Lamont visits pre-third shift crowd near Pratt factory gate
- Names of NHPD top cop finalists leaked
- Could a doctor wearing a white coat impact patient satisfaction?
- New kiosks greet and confuse some Milford beach-goers
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on storm preparations.Read More »
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Increasing clouds, cooling down Wednesday evening
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
UConn providing sign language interpreters for musicals
Milmaglyn Morales does not consider herself an actress, but when she steps in...Read More »
-
Wallingford crossing guard sends kids off to summer vacation with a wave
It's the last day of school at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School and as the...Read More »
-
Middletown plans first-ever Pride parade festival
If you drive down Main Street in Middletown, you'll see traffic, road crews,...Read More »
-
Groups and town of Stratford organizing festival to raise money to rebuild Shakespeare Theatre
The town of Stratford and other groups are crowd-sourcing to raise funds to...Read More »
-
Names of NHPD top cop finalists leaked
News 8 has learned from multiple sources the names of at least four finalists...Read More »
Video Center
-
Steve 2
Steve 2Read More »
-
Steve Demo Day 1
Steve Demo Day 1Read More »
-
Digital Update for Wednesday evening
Digital Update for Wednesday evening:•Hazmat situation in New Haven•Groups and Stratford organizing festival to raise money for Shakespeare Theatre•Governor Lamont to hold a bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law ThursdayRead More »