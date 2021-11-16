Dozens of CT polling precincts selected at random to have election results audited

(WTNH) – On Tuesday, 34 polling precincts were selected at random to have their election results audited. That’s five percent of the optical scanners for all precincts statewide.
This process happens every year after Election Day.
“We have a 15-year history of accuracy of our voting tabulators and we do this today to ensure election integrity,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merril.
Those audited ballots will be matched against the vote totals from the optical scan machines.
List of polling places to be audited:
- Central AB Counting Location – North Stonington
- Dunbar Hill School – Hamden
- Noroton Heights Fire Department – Darien
- Slade Middle School – New Britain
- Community Center – Prospect
- Town Office Building – Willington
- Middle School Gym – Newtown
- Brooker T Washington Academy – Hamden
- Central AB Counting Location – Derby
- Greene Hills School – Bristol
- Great Neck School – Waterford
- Turn Of River School – Stamford
- Bolton Center School – Bolton
- Northeast School – Bristol
- Wolcott High School – Wolcott
- Hartland School – Hartland
- Town Hall (Garfield Street Community Center Gym) – Newington
- Polk School – Watertown
- Thompson Public Library – Thompson
- Beecher School – New Haven
- Mansfield Fire Department – Mansfield
- Leisure Services Gym – Bloomfield
- Moser School – Rocky Hill
- Prospect Firehouse – Prospect
- Artsplace District 3 – Cheshire
- Lincoln-Bassett School – New Haven
- Abraham Baldwin School – Guilford
- Linden Street School – Plainville
- Weston Middle School – Weston
- Firehouse Ellsworth – New Haven
- Lawrence School – Middletown
- Coleytown Middle School – Westport
- Community Room Town Hall – Thompson
- Swift Middle School – Watertown