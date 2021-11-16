Dozens of CT polling precincts selected at random to have election results audited

(WTNH) – On Tuesday, 34 polling precincts were selected at random to have their election results audited. That’s five percent of the optical scanners for all precincts statewide.

This process happens every year after Election Day.

“We have a 15-year history of accuracy of our voting tabulators and we do this today to ensure election integrity,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merril.

Those audited ballots will be matched against the vote totals from the optical scan machines.

List of polling places to be audited: