HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly.

New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut.

Tufts University in Boston analyzed exit polls from around the country.

The Circle Center for Information and Research on civic learning and engagement released the results. The analysis is based on data from the National Election Pool Exit Poll conducted by Edison Research.

The poll showed that young people ages 18 to 29 mainly voted for Democrats. They were young women, youth of color, and LGBT youth. Abortion was their top issue and they said President Joe Biden was not a factor in their vote.

Recounts in Connecticut are over. State House seats in Southington and Fairfield went to the Democrats while a State House seat in Danbury went to the Republicans. The GOP also held on to State Senate seats in Greenwich and Avon.

Turnout among 18 to 29-year-olds was the second-highest in the last 3 decades, according to Edison Research.

In the United States, a total of 18,571 voters who cast ballots on Election Day were interviewed at 241 Election Day polling places and 72 early in-person voting locations.

Who did they vote for in national races for the House of Representatives? Young women overwhelmingly voted for Democrats:

Women voted 71% Democrat vs. 26% Republican

Men voted 53% Democrat vs. 42% Republican

Those numbers represent a double-digit shift in young women’s vote choice compared to the previous midterm election with abortion as the driving factor.

What about different types of communities? Rural youth overwhelmingly supported GOP House candidates. Suburban youth favored Democratic House candidates, at similar rates to urban youth.

Rural Youth Vote (under 50-thousand residents):

64% Republican

33% democrat

3% other/no vote

Urban/City Youth Vote (over 50-thousand residents):

67% Democrat

28% Republican

5% other/ no vote

Suburbs Youth Vote:

66% Democrat

31% Republican

3% other/no vote

It is unclear whether the youth vote affected the 5th District race re-electing Congresswoman Jahana Hayes by a razor-thin margin.

In our state, Governor Ned Lamont won re-election by double digits, but it wasn’t the youth vote.

It was the issues: budget stability, pandemic leadership, and abortion, according to University of New Haven political science expert Dr. Trish Crouse.

“I think he’d shown Connecticut that he deserved to win the election, that he had done some good things for the state of Connecticut. So I think that had a lot to do with him winning that people did have faith in Lamont,” Dr. Crouse said.

Lamont flipped 44 towns from Republican-leaning to Democrat in this election compared to four years ago.

Dr. Crouse explains, “I think it makes for there is some argument for the rubber stamping of policies. So these wide margins, I think, are, you know, unfortunate for the Republican Party. But I do think that Lamont tries at least to reach out.” Adding, “The state of Connecticut, you know, we don’t really have the extremes in our parties like some states do.”

Governor Lamont is expected to call lawmakers back to the capital for a special session on extending a gas tax holiday. The question is will it be a bipartisan vote?