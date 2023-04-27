Early voting will not be implemented in Connecticut until 2024, according to an announcement from Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Early voting will not be implemented in Connecticut until 2024, according to an announcement from Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas.

On Wednesday, Thomas said although lawmakers plan to pass an early voting policy in the coming weeks, there will not be enough time to implement extra voting days before the election in 2023.

“The companies have asked for a certain amount of time to implement those changes and May 1 puts us past that deadline. Even May 1 was sort of a reluctant, ‘We can try to do it.’ Now that we’re definitely after May 1, I’m considering that a no-go.”

According to Thomas, the legislature’s expected vote will come too late for a state vendor to make updates to the voting infrastructure. This means, Connecticut citizens will must wait until 2024 to take advantage of early voting.