Election Day 2021: Who won and who lost

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election night results are still coming in after a glitch in the secretary of the state’s election center website meant many people went to bed not knowing which candidates had claimed victory around the state.

The state’s election night reporting system had a technical issue. Voters and the media could not see the results; a vendor worked to fix that.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Updated Election Results

Meantime, it was a big night for State Rep. Caroline Simmons. She is now the first woman to be elected mayor in Stamford’s history.

“I could not be more honored and humbled to be your next mayor,” Simmons said. “Today is also a special day for Stamford women. Together we made history!”

Her opponent, Major League Baseball’s Bobby Valentine, who ran unaffiliated, conceded shortly after midnight.

Valentine made a speech to his supporters at The Village restaurant in Stamford.

“If you understand anything about going on that field and respecting your competition and giving your best and being prepared before you go out there and making sure you leave it on the field,” he said.

The hometown sports hero lost by an estimated 1,505 votes. No Republican ran in the race.

Late returns and 6,000 absentee ballots made for extra innings under a national spotlight. There will be a special election to fill Simmon’s legislative seat.

In West Haven, a recount will take place. Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi eeked out a win with less than 30 votes over Republican Councilman Barry Lee Cohen.

He ran on the need for public trust after Democratic city employee and former legislator Mike DiMassa was arrested for allegedly stealing $636,000 in COVID-19 Relief funding.

Rossi thanked those who voted for her and said this to those who denied her.

“Those who did not or did not vote for whatever the reason because of this, I look forward to winning them back over,” she said.

In Hamden, Democrat Lauren Garrett beat Republican opponent Ron Gambardella by 1,300 votes.

Guilford’s school board race centered on Critical Race Theory and whether the subject is taught in school. Voters agreed with school officials CRT is not an issue. A slate of Independent candidates defeated the Republicans. Who will now govern the schools with Democrats?

“The two to one margin is significant,” Matthew Hoey, the Democratic First Selectman, said .”That says what our community wants to do. How we want to move forward.”

Towns have 96 hours to report final election results.