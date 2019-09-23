Election officials to open probe into Bridgeport absentee ballot irregularities

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The State Elections Enforcement Commission has voted to investigate allegations of absentee ballot irregularities in the Bridgeport Primary election.

The commission Monday issued subpoenas for all absentee ballot materials from the Town Clerk and is also issuing a subpoena for several residential housing centers’ video recordings.

State Senator Marilyn Moore won the machine count in the Primary but Mayor Joe Ganim overwhelmingly won after the absentee ballot totals were added.

The Connecticut Post newspaper published a story last week indicating possible fraud in the collection of absentee ballots.