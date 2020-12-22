Emmy-winning anchor Dennis House to join News 8 team, host new political show

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is proud to announce that Emmy-winning anchor Dennis House will be joining our team of top-notch journalists as Chief Political Anchor.

House will be the host of a new Sunday morning local political show, which is set to begin in 2021. In addition to his Chief Political Anchor role, he will report and be a fill-in anchor for day and early evening shows.

For more than 25 years, he has been deemed one of the most trusted and most-watched journalists in Connecticut.

House, a native New Englander, has won numerous awards (including multiple Emmy Awards) for his reporting and covered some of the biggest stories to impact Connecticut over that time. He has also served on the board for multiple Connecticut charities.

“It’s been a great privilege to serve the people of Connecticut for 28 years, and I am super excited to be joining the News 8 team to continue bringing the citizens of this great state the events that shape their lives,” House said.

“For more than 70 years, News 8 has been the leader for news in Connecticut. The addition of Dennis House is another illustration that News 8 is committed to being the most trusted local news source, and keeping residents informed with the most talented on-air team in the state.” Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH and WCTX

“We’re proud to have the most experienced news team in Connecticut,” said Chuck Carter, News 8 News Director. “Dennis House is a fixture of Connecticut news, and he along with such mainstays as Ann Nyberg, Keith Kountz, Darren Kramer and others will give our newsroom a major advantage covering the news of the day.”

Welcome to News 8 @DennisHouseTV! So excited to have you join our great team! https://t.co/4AYpSfYc9i — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) December 22, 2020

House officially joins the team on Jan. 11.