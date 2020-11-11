Error in Wallingford flips results in CT’s 90th House District seat red, 21-vote win

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Craig Fishbein of Wallingford who lost last week’s election in the 90th district has now apparently won.

Here’s what happened: the Secretary of the State’s office confirmed the Republican won by only 21 votes over Democrat Jim Jinks in a corrected vote total.

Wallingford Town Clerk Barbara Thompson tells News 8 her office discovered no votes had been recorded from the Yalesville Elementary School polling place. It’s unclear if it was a clerical error or a computer error.



An automatic recount will be conducted Thursday.

Under state law, a recount is automatic when the margin is less than half a percentage point.