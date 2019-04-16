Politics

Expert: Bill Weld presidential bid remains long shot

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - Former Republican Governor Bill Weld is in New Hampshire Tuesday night one day after he launched his campaign to challenge President Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination. 

Weld, 73, served as governor of Massachusetts in the 1990s and ran for vice president as a libertarian in 2016.

Political analyst Gary Nordlinger said Weld’s latest presidential bid remains a longshot.

"No president has been denied re-nomination since Chester Arthur in the 1800s," Nordlinger said.

Weld said his campaign will work to win over Republican voters fed up with the Trump administration.

Weld’s campaign has already launched its website and is encouraging supporters to donate online.

Related: Weld says he is seeking GOP nomination for president in 2020

Experts say so far, President Trump’s re-nomination looks certain.

"There's no real opening here...among republican voters Trump is very, very popular," Nordlinger said.

President Trump also has a massive lead when it comes to fundraising.

On Monday, his campaign announced it raised nearly $30 million in the first quarter of this year alone.

Experts say that lead could convince other potential GOP challengers to sit out the 2020 race.

