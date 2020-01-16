Former Governor Rell’s son now serving as mayor of Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Jodi Rell served seven years in the state’s top spot, from 2004 to 20011. Though she lives in Florida part time now, she has plenty of reasons to return.

Chief among them, her son, who is now the Mayor of Wethersfield.

Mayor Mike Rell, of Wethersfield, is 46-years-old. He knows he has good political jeans.

“The way we have held ourselves in public is to be open, able to listen and I think it resonated with voters this past fall,” said Rell.

Rell was sworn into office in November, 2019. The town of 25,000 residents is just south of the capitol city and is 13 square miles with a lot of old New England History.

At Thursday’s State of the Town breakfast, residents heard from the new mayor and the town manager. Their focus is on expanding the tax base, making good financial decisions and improving community relations, after last years protests surrounding a fatal police involved shooting.

Mayor Rell says, “in one way it divided the town and also brought the town a lot closer. I hear concerns of residents on transparency in government and working with the public on what we are doing.”

Full disclosure before I [Jodi Latina] returned to News 8, I served with Mike Rell on the Wethersfield town council. We didn’t always agree, but he thought long and hard before he cast a vote, something he said he learned from his mom.

Governor Rell told him to never promise anyone anything because at some point something may change and you have to readjust your frame of mind.

These days Mayor Mike is focused on the town and isn’t looking at higher aspirations. At least not yet.