Former MLB manager Bobby Valentine announces run for Stamford mayor

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Sacred Heart University Athletic Director and former Major League Baseball manager Bobby Valentine has just announced he is running for mayor of Stamford.

Valentine plans to run as unaffiliated. He is a Stamford native and spoke exclusively with News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina about his decision to get into the race.

“I feel like it’s a great time for me to get to my hometown and do some more leadership work. We are up against a big political machine with the democrats and a real strong base political machine with the republicans. It’s not going to be an easy situation that’s for sure,” said Valentine.

Valentine will challenge incumbent David Martin who is a democrat. Democratic State Rep Caroline Simmons has also announced her candidacy.