NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of Connecticut’s most prominent attorneys is weighing on the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on allegations he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Ryan McGuigan is a former prosecutor, now serving as a defense attorney.

He told News 8’s Dennis House how he would represent Trump, how he would prosecute him, and provided some details about what to expect from both sides as the case moves forward.

Would Trump be offered a deal?

Watch the full video in the player above to learn more.