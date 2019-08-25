G7 Announcement: Trump and Japanese PM Abe agree to trade deal

BIARRITZ, France (ABC) — An unexpected announcement coming at the G7 summit: President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe agreeing in principle to a trade deal.

The deal involves large purchases of American agricultural products by Japan and allows the U.S. to compete with countries that were part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

News of that agreement coming as a trade war continues between the U.S. and China, the President’s tough stance and increasing tariffs rattling the markets and worrying America’s allies.

As he met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the President downplayed the tensions. Trump said, “I think they respect the trade war.”

But Johnson said his country has benefited from free trade, and as the U.K. prepares to leave the European Union, he is looking for his own trade deal with the U.S.

“We want a comprehensive trade deal one that goes beyond just manufacturers and agriculture. You know that’s the kind of easy stuff to do.” – Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

The President remains optimistic that he can reach a deal with China, but in a rare expression of self-doubt he admitted, “I have second-thoughts about everything.”

Later, the administration put its spin on those comments. Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of Trump, “He wanted to clarify that if he had second-thoughts, it would be to raise the tariffs.”

Another big surprise on Sunday: Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif arriving in France, (a move that comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran are running high).

Zarif was invited by President Macron in an effort to decrease rising tensions in middle east. The foreign minister met with other world leaders but not with President Trump or the U.S. delegation.