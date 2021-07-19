George W. Bush among donors to Bobby Valentine’s mayoral bid

FILE — In this Oct. 1, 2012 file photo, then Boston Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine gestures as he talks to reporters on the field before their baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, in New York. Valentine, 70, is entering politics, announcing Friday, May 7, 2021 that he is running for mayor of Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is among high-profile Republicans who have donated to former pro baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine’s independent campaign for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday that financial disclosures show Bush gave $500 to Valentine’s campaign, which has collected about $300,000 in individual donations since he announced his bid in May.

The Stamford native has raised more in individual contributions than the two Democrats running for mayor have this year. Democratic Mayor David Martin has raised more than $78,000. He says his accomplishments are more important than fundraising totals.

Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons has raised nearly $140,000 this year.