Gov. Lamont considers legalizing recreational marijuana in state budget plan

Conn. (WTNH) — In Governor Ned Lamont’s proposed budget, legalizing recreational marijuana. The tax revenue from which is expected to help boost the state’s coffers.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont delivers 2021 budget address

If it goes through – and that is a big “if” because the governor put it forward last year and the state Congress didn’t vote on it – this year, he says there is a lot of hope that recreational marijuana will make it in because it can generate a lot of money.

“It would be foolish to leave those revenues on the table,” said Adam Wood from CT Coalition to Regulate Marijuana.

The Connecticut Coalition to Regulate Marijuana says now is the time to legalize. Many states in New England have already passed it, and New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing it this legislative session.

Wood told News 8, “A recent study done by the University of Connecticut shows legalization could bring about 19,000 new jobs, and it could generate about $200-million in year-end revenue.”

And some feel Gov. Lamont’s proposal doesn’t go far enough because it limits the amount of marijuana you can possess and doesn’t allow people to grow at home.

Attorney Aaron Romano, a marijuana advocate said, “It should be legal to grow and you should be able to possess it in unlimited quantities. We don’t have restrictions on how much alcohol we can buy.”

So what about medical marijuana dispensaries? How quickly can they go from the medical to recreational?

We reached out to some of the dispensaries and they say it’s not going to be that hard; they already have the infrastructure in place.

Carl Tirella, CT general manager for Acreage Holdings explained, “There are two independent testing sites as well, so it is a very regulated market to make sure that it all meets the standards of the Department of Consumer Protection and the medical marijuana program.”

With that infrastructure comes quality control something you don’t get when you buy marijuana off the streets.

And if it does go through, they believe recreational marijuana could be for sale early to the middle of next year.

Tirella explained, “We are ready, we could flip the switch pretty much simultaneously when they tell us to make the sale.”

Several of the lawmakers we talked to say the governor put forward a really good start. There are some things they would like to add, maybe shake it off a little bit and move it around, as it has to pass the House and Senate…if it gets that far.